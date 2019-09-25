Miley Cyrus Takes ‘Necessary Mom & Sister Trip’ To Antelope Canyon After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Miley Cyrus retreated to the Arizona desert in the wake of her reported split with Kaitlynn Carter, which her older sister Brandi and mom Trish tagged along for! The trio adventured within the sandstone walls of Antelope Canyon.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is sliding away into the Wild West. Not long after the singer’s reported split with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, broke on Sept. 21 — just over one month after her split with Liam Hemsworth, 29, was announced on Aug. 10 — she packed her bags and headed for the mountains! Her mother Trish Cyrus, 52, and older sister Brandi Cyrus, 32, came along for the adventure, and they most recently tackled a trek through the orange sandstone walls of Arizona’s Antelope Canyon. Miley shared both solo and family photos to Instagram on Sept. 25, captioning the roundup, “Necessary Mom n Sister trip @brandicyrus @tishcyrus.”

Miley faced the desert heat in denim daisy dukes and a black sports bra, which were great choices for highlighting her ripped abs. Earlier on Wednesday, Miley also shared a photo from Amangiri, a luxurious retreat in Utah, in addition to a different hiking excursion along with her current life motto! “KEEP ON MOVIN’ KEEP CLIMBIN’ ⛰,” she captioned another Instagram slideshow of a different hiking excursion. Hmm, something’s telling us Miley’s not just talking about climbing rocks.

Regardless of Miley’s reported breakup, the women by her side feel no ill will towards Kaitlynn — in fact, the very opposite. “Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their breakups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way,” a source close to Miley and Kaitlynn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Like Miley, Kaitlynn ended a long-term relationship after her and Brody Jenner’s rep announced the end of their marriage on Aug. 2. Miley had someone who could empathize with her situation, and our source added, “Miley‘s family has been really thankful that she had Kaitlynn by her side.”

Not too long ago, it was Miley, Brandi and Kaitlynn who were all enjoying a friends’ trip to Lake Como, Italy in the beginning of August! That’s where Miley and Kaitlynn were photographed kissing and cuddling after their respective splits to Liam and Brody, setting off the dating reports. “They seemed to be getting serious as well, so any breakup is really shocking to hear between these two and had to have been recent,” our insider added. “Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has always been genuine and real.”

Like Miley, Kaitlynn is also getting outside the house after their alleged breakup. She watched celebrities storm the dance floor during a taping of Dancing with the Stars with her friend, Maddy G, on Sept. 23.