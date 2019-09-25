Melissa Gorga Teases ‘Sexy’ Envy Fashion Show, Shocking Feuds & Alliances & More In Season 10 Of ‘RHONJ’

Melissa Gorga reveals the ladies really ‘bring it’ on this coming season of ‘RHONJ’ — so much that even the show’s producers were stunned! She teases a mystery comeback from a familiar face, unlikely friendships and, of course, more drama in season 10!

Melissa Gorga is bringing boss b–ch energy to the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which released its first official trailer on September 25. “Season 10 is season 10, so I feel like you just always want to bring it when it’s a huge milestone,” she told HollywoodLife during New York Fashion Week, where she rocked her Envy line for an exclusive photoshoot. “There’s a lot of drama, it’s super funny, and I think you’re going to be surprised over who gets along and how doesn’t,” she said of the show’s next season, out later this year.

“I think we bring back some people from the past and kind of mix it up a little bit. And, I do think that there’s a lot of arguments that you would never suspect are coming,” Melissa, who is seen spatting with co-star Jennifer Aydin in season 10 trailer, revealed. “I think there’s a lot of people that are bumping head that you wouldn’t think would bump heads. It’s shocking. There’s twists in there,” she explained.

When asked to describe season 10 in three words, Melissa riled off, “Funny, sexy and dramatic.” — “I keep saying ‘funny,’ and I feel like, this year we get a little sexy, which you will see. And, you can’t say ‘Housewives’ without saying the word ‘drama.’ You just can’t,” she explained, adding that the RHONJ “are the modern-day soap opera.”

Melissa, who was dressed in a sultry, black fringe skirt from Envy, went on to express her appreciation to Bravo for giving her the platform to showcase her love for fashion on the show. “I always say, ‘The best thing to come out of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ for me, is Envy,” she admitted, noting that we’ll see a lot of Envy in season 10.

“I’m so pumped about it because I have another Envy fashion show. I introduced a men’s line now, and there’s the hottest male models,” Melissa teased. And, as fans of the show watched her build Envy from the ground up as a working mother, the “boss lady” side of her will be showcased more than ever this season. “I really have grown into this boss that I’m proud of and I love that my daughter can see it,” she said, joking, “The boss lady is coming out and I’m just throwing clipboards!”

Melissa also gave an update on sister-in-law and RHONJ veteran, Teresa Giudice whose husband, Joe Giudice faces deportation back to his native Italy. Joe served a prison sentence for tax evasion and went straight into ICE custody upon his release earlier this year.

“She’s doing good,” Melissa said of Teresa. “I think you’ll be getting some answers very soon. Thank God. Everybody needs the answers, whether it’s left or right. And, we’re going to be getting them very soon.”