News
Hollywood Life

Hailey Baldwin & Justin Bieber’s Wedding Plans Revealed: How They’re Prepping For 2nd Ceremony

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
ustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin head for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. 07 Aug 2019 Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA479706_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber get their weekend workout done with a hot yoga class in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey have lunch with church friends after being at the Zoe church convention. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 77 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber have been married for over a year and are just now getting around to having formal wedding ceremony. She pampering herself with spa treatments ahead of the big day.

Third time’s a charm? After twice postponing wedding ceremonies, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will soon be giving it another go. The couple legally married on Sept. 13, 2018 in a New York courthouse, but never had a religious ceremony. The “countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it,” a source tells E! News. “Guests will be family and close friends/close church friends only. It’s going to be very intimate. They don’t want a huge to-do and want it to be very religion-focused and spiritual.”

Hailey, 22, is getting some spa pampering ahead of the big day and making sure her skin will be glowing. The site reports that she visited the Pellequr spa in Beverly Hills, Calif. last weekend where she received the Pellequr signature scrub with CBD lymphatic massage.

“She wanted to exfoliate the dead skin off of her body and feel smooth before traveling and getting a spray tan,” their source says. “You normally experience the effects of the lymphatic drainage and CBD massage immediately after treatment. The lymphatic massage helps to clear toxins in your body, and she wanted to jumpstart her week before her wedding to ensure she was glowing. Hailey likes the overall detox experience. It truly relaxes her and is a chance for her to clear her mind from her busy schedule and the daily hustle.”

Hailey’s also getting her body perfectly toned with visits to Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, according to the site. “Hailey loves that you sweat in the heated room while toning your body with resistance bands and small weights,” their insider continues. “She will go to class a few times per week to maintain her shape. Hailey has been visiting the studio frequently the past two months for wedding preparation.”

In January the couple reportedly sent out “Save the Date” notices for a ceremony the weekend of March 1 to 300 recipients, as it would coincide with Justin’s 25th birthday, but later postponed it. “They have decided to wait to do their wedding because some family members and friends were unable to get to their original planned date around Justin’s birthday,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the time.