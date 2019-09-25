Eva Longoria looked totally chic while visiting Paris with her adorable son, Santiago, who couldn’t be cuter. He’s already walking!

Eva Longoria looked fabulous while enjoying a stroll around Paris with her baby boy on September 24. The Desperate Housewives star, 44, carried her one-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Baston, as they toured the Place Vendôme, located in the heart of the city, after leaving their hotel. At one point, Santiago practiced walking for a little bit, toddling around the cobblestone streets as his proud mama held his hand. Anyone who came across them gave him huge smiles! How could you not? It’s unclear where the mom and son were heading, but Eva was dressed to the nines for the occasion.

When you’re in Paris, you have to nail that street style, right? The Grand Hotel star rocked a long, ribbed dress with a turtleneck and long sleeves that flaunted her perfect body. Though the bottom was flared, the rest of the dress was totally tight. She completed the look with chic, suede booties, oversized sunglasses, and diamond stud earrings. It’s hard to believe that Eva had Santiago just 12 months ago by looking at her. Just two months ago, the actress was spotted dancing around in a white bikini while chilling on a yacht. The mother of one said she was in “vacation mode.”

Eva shared her grueling workout routine with fans on Instagram, so we know just how hard she works to look that good. She does intense weight training for 30 minutes every day, pushing and pulling massive weights to tone her arms, shoulders, and core. She encouraged other moms to follow her lead.

Eva welcomed Santiago with her husband of three years, José Bastón, in June 2018. This is the first child for the couple; José has four kids from a previous relationship.