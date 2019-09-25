Cassie’s Wedding Dress: See The Stunning Gown She Wore To Marry Alex Fine

Cassie and fiancé Alex Fine tied the knot on Sept. 25 and the pregnant bride looked absolutely gorgeous in her white wedding dress. Simply breathtaking!

Cassie, 33, and fiancé Alex Fine got married on after nine months of dating, and the “Me & U” singer stunned at their wedding in Malibu on Sept. 25. She wore a gorgeous off the shoulder flowing white wedding gown with large puffy sleeves. She donned a lace veil over her dark locks, which she wore long and loose. Peter looked incredibly handsome in a black tux as the pair said their “I do’s” in a sunset ceremony with the Pacific Ocean as their back drop. They made this wedding happen FAST as it came one month and one day after they got engaged on Aug. 24. You can see pics of Cassie’s gorgeous bridal look by clicking here.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting their first child and her baby bump was quite noticeable in a photo shared by their officiant, film director Peter Berg. In the Instagram pic, Cassie and Alex are facing each other as he’s seen in the middle performing the ceremony. He captioned the pic, “By the power vested in me…. @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!”

It didn’t come as a surprise to see Cassie that gorgeous at her wedding. The singer always looks ravishing no matter the occasion! When Alex proposed on August 24, Cassie was wearing a tight, long-sleeved bodycon dress that hugged her growing baby bump so perfectly. Despite being a few months along in her pregnancy, she was still rocking a pair of sky-high, black stiletto sandals. Keep in mind that Cassie didn’t know that Alex would be proposing that night; this is just how cute she dresses on any random day!

And shortly before that, she showed off a completely different look during a maternity shoot. Cassie posed on an ocean cliffside, cradling her huge baby bump while going completely nude. The only thing that covered her up was her long, beautiful hair. She made the unique choice to shroud her face with a crystal mask, presumably to keep eyes on her bump.