Cardi B Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted During A Magazine Photo Shoot: ‘I Was So Mad’

Cardi B has revealed that she was the victim of a sexual assault by a photographer during a shoot. When she told the magazine’s owner, he didn’t care or do anything about it.

Cardi B is opening up about how she was sexually assaulted during a photo shoot at the magazine’s owner did nothing about it when she told him. The 26-year-old shares her harrowing account on the debut of pal Angie Martinez‘s new WE tv show Untold Stories of Hip Hop that airs on Thursday, Sept. 26. “I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?'” she revealed in a newly released clip. “Then he pulled his d**k out.”

Cardi was an up and comer at the time and was NOT having it. “I was so f***ing mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.'” Then she told the photographer, “You’re f***ing bugging” then she stormed off the set. To make matters worse, when she told the magazine’s owner about it, he didn’t care. “You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?'” she said while shrugging her shoulders like he did to her. Cardi did not name the photographer, publication or the magazine owner.

Cardi is upset that other girls are likely still going through similar experiences as what she did. “When I see the Me Too movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls*** s***. It happens, really, every day,” she explained. When Angie asked Cardi if this type of sexual misconduct happens to her at this point in her career now that she’s a superstar, the mother of one fired back, “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram…I’ll f**king violate.”

Cardi has only once spoke of the incident, telling Cosmopolitan in 2018 that, “When I was trying to be a [music video] vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d***s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.'”