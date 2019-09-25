BTS Launches Their Own TikTok Channel & ARMYs Are Already Loving Their Videos

It’s official: BTS joined TikTok! The Bangtan Boys are gracing ARMYs with their presence on the ultra-popular video app, and their posts are already legendary.

They got back from their one-month hiatus just 10 days ago, and BTS is already making money moves. The K-pop band thrilled their fans with an amazing September 25 announcement on their Twitter profile: they’ve made their own TikTok channel! The band is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram; TikTok is naturally the next platform for them to go viral. There are only two videos on their channel so far, but they’re obviously pure gold. The first video shows the guys posing for multiple sweet photos while their hit song with Halsey, “Boy With Luv” plays in the background.

The second video shows the whole band — Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Suga — clapping and cheering as they celebrate their new TikTok channel. Though most of the video is in their native Korean, at one point RM shouts in English, “Our TikTok channel is finally open!!” The ARMYs of TikTok are over the moon about their favorite group joining their ranks, especially since their Instagram account has gone dormant. Others joked (well, some were serious) that they only downloaded TikTok because of their love for BTS.

“The things we do for BTS. Proves our love can withstand anything 💜,” one ARMY commented. “I literally downloaded TikTok because of bts 😂 😂😂,” another confessed, with one ARMY adding, “Never thought I would make a TikTok account but here I am. Anyway, ARMYs Purple You BTS!!!💜💜💜.” So cute!

BTS were bummed, but supportive when the group announced this summer that they would be taking an “extended period of rest” from their duties as a band after touring and making music without a break. Just one month later, though, they announced that they were rested and relaxed enough to start working again. It’s nice to see them having fun online before things get busy again! After all, they’re recording new music and completing the last leg of their Love Yourself tour, in Saudi Arabia and South Korea.