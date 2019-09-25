Aaron Carter Reveals He’s Officially Sold His Guns After Brother Nick Carter Files Restraining Order

Trying to make progress? Aaron Carter has had a turbulent last few weeks with his family, but now, he appears to be making an effort to turn things around by selling his guns and getting treatment.

Aaron Carter, 31, seems to be trying to make some changes to his life. On Sept. 24, he shared that he sold back all of his firearms and has been seeking treatment, but the singer made it clear that it’s his choice and not because of his family following dual restraining orders from his brother, Nick Carter, and his sister, Angel. “I don’t really want to speak about my family. It’s just not something that I want to mention,” Aaron told TMZ while out running errands in Lancaster, California. He also wanted to make it clear that he is done with being a gun owner after concern for his and other people’s safety. “Look, I sold all my guns yesterday,” the embattled singer shared before showing the paperwork to prove it. Before selling his guns, Aaron was the owner of two assault rifles, a pistol, and a shotgun; but no more. The singer even was seen in photos from TMZ showing himself selling his guns. Finally, he also shared that he’s weening off of using drugs. “I’ve already tapered off of Xanax now for five days.”

Given these dramatic changes, it seems like Aaron really means business when it comes to turning his life around following some turbulent episodes and contentious accusations with his family. Just on Sept. 22, Aaron took to Instagram to defend himself amid allegations he threatened to kill brother Nick’s pregnant wife, Lauren Kitt, 36. “I’m well aware many of you have shown concern for me over the past few weeks,” Aaron began his statement. “What has transpired recently does not represent my true wants or needs,” he continued. “I’ve been fighting fire with fire, something I still need to work on. Some have pointed and laughed, but many many more have shown genuine support for what I’ve been vulnerable enough to share. For the record: I’m okay. I’m simply choosing to no longer be controlled by fear.”

But fear is something Aaron’s own family has been experiencing the last few days when it comes to his behavior. On Sept. 19, the erratic singer accused his late sister, Leslie, of raping him while off medication to help with bipolar disorder. It was a jarring allegation, as Leslie died back in 2012. But that wasn’t the only troubling allegation centering on the Carter family. From his own estranged brother, Aaron was even accused of having thoughts of killing babies, prompting the restraining order. Nick filed the restraining order against the “I Want Candy” singer on Sept. 17, to which Aaron responded with some harsh words on Twitter. “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Aaron tweeted once news of the restraining order became public on Sept. 17.

But Aaron had been doing a lot of explaining leading up to the online fireworks. Just weeks before, Aaron shared why he was having beef with his Backstreet Boys brother, tweeting, “When I said what I said about nick the other day I was in a bad place emotionally because I had just helped my mom [Jane Elizabeth Carter] and I’m upset that nick didn’t even seem to care and I had to be the man of the family and take charge. But I’d still like to see the whole family dynamic heal.” After selling his guns and supposedly checking into treatment, it appears Aaron is trying to make positive progress in his life. Time will tell whether it will last.