‘Uncut Gems’ is going to give us the most intense Adam Sandler performance we’ve ever seen. The comedian is unrecognizable in the trailer for the crime thriller and things get heated between him and The Weeknd.

Uncut Gems is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2019. Adam Sandler, 53, plays Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous who must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken. Adam is known for his comedic roles but his role in Uncut Gems is going to give us an Adam Sandler performance we’ve never seen before. Howard finds himself in increasingly dangerous situations as he tries to come up with the money he owes. At one point, he shoves The Weeknd, 29, and gets punched in the face on a New York City street.

The trailer ends with Adam’s saying, “This is me. This is how I win.” Uncut Gems marks The Weeknd’s feature film debut. His music has been featured in a number of films, but this is the first time he’ll be showing off his acting skills. The movie also stars Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and Eric Bogosian. Uncut Gems was directed by the Safdie Brothers.

The Weeknd showed up to the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9 to support Uncut Gems and showed off his major makeover. The singer had grown out his hair and sported a thin mustache as opposed to his usual beard. Many fans didn’t even recognize him on the carpet. In the Uncut Gems trailer, The Weeknd is rocking his signature dreadlocks.

Adam posted the trailer on his Instagram page on Sept. 24 and wrote, “So lets go.” The movie is set to hit theaters in Dec. 2019.