Tyler Cameron Speaks Out On The Status Of His Relationship With Gigi Hadid: ‘I’m Trying To Date Privately’

After weeks of speculation, former ‘Bachelorette’ contestant, Tyler Cameron, is setting the record straight on his rumored romance with Gigi Hadid. Are they just friends — or much more?

Drum roll please: The Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron, 26, finally addressed the rumors that he’s dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, 24, with a rather coy response. “We’re just friends,” Tyler insisted at first to ET, before adding, “I mean…that’s just where we’re at. Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly.” While it wasn’t a proclamation of love, Tyler did shed some light on how he pursues relationships, giving a bit of hope that things could blossom into romance with Gigi. “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so…I’m trying to date privately and I’m not in love with anybody right now. I’m in love with myself.” As to whether we’d see the so-called friends on a cover or runway together, Tyler did offer a sweet, humbling quip. “She’s a little bit more big-time than I am,” he said. “She’s pretty good at what she does. I don’t really try to talk [about modeling] with [Gigi and her sister Bella]. I just try to enjoy the moment.”

While Tyler is clearly enjoying his moment now, not too long ago, the former Bachelorette contestant was still dealing with the fallout from the show’s dramatic season finale. Tyler made it to the final two on Hannah Brown‘s season, but in a controversial decision, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt, a singer-songwriter, over Tyler. By the show’s live finale, fans found out that Jed had been stringing his girlfriend from home along while on the show, with Hannah ending their engagement before the taping of the live season finale. Tyler and Hannah did spend time together following the finale, but their reunion was pretty short-lived.

Days following the end of Bachelorette, Tyler was seen out and about with Gigi. The two got very flirty in early August during a bowling night, and were even photographed having fun date nights in NYC through mid August. But it was on Sept. 4 when things seemed like they turned very serious for the would-be couple. Tyler accompanied Gigi to the Netherlands to comfort her at Gigi’s late grandmother’s funeral. Tyler was seen walking alongside Gigi with his arm around her as they went through the funeral proceedings.

After her grandmother’s funeral, the relationship between the pair grew even stronger. “Gigi has grown much closer to Tyler in the past few weeks and she really enjoys spending time with him whenever she can,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife on Sept. 10. While Tyler is remaining vague about where their relationship could be heading next, we can’t help but think these friends have potential for so much more!