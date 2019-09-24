Sailor Brinkley-Cook Reveals She’s ‘Super Proud’ Of Mom Christie Amid Wendy Williams Drama

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has been laughing about Wendy Williams’ claim that her mom, Christie faked her ‘DWTS’ injury! In a new interview, Sailor gushed over how proud she is of her mother, and even offered up some love to Wendy, despite her recent comments.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is taking the high road when it comes to Wendy Williams‘ claim that that her mom Christie Brinkley “faked” her broken arm in order to have Sailor take her place on Dancing with the Stars as a “leg up” against the competition. After Sailor’s 18/30 performance on Monday night’s show, she admitted that she found Wendy’s drama comical.

“I mean like, whoever spews hatred needs more love. So love you Wendy!” Sailor, 21, told reporters backstage at the show. The Sports Illustrated went on to praise her mother for staying strong through the criticism. “I was super proud of her especially cause she really stood her ground,” Sailor said of how Christie, 65, defended herself after Wendy’s claim.

“She spoke the truth and Wendy has really supported her through a lot of crazy stuff and for her to come out and say something negative about this situation really was shocking. Like I was like really?”, Sailor explained in reference to her mother supporting Wendy, 55, through her recent split with husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. Christie was a guest on The Wendy Williams Show after Wendy had filed for divorce on April. The supermodel offered to help the talk show host with finding the best lawyer after the controversial split.

After Christie stepped down from DWTS, Wendy claimed the video of her injury looked “faked as hell,” while on her talk show last week. “I’m sorry, girl. You know I love you, Christie,” Wendy continued. “I see you with your cast. I’m not gonna double down on what I said, but what I will do is apologize if I hurt your feelings. But my opinion still stands.”

Christie, who had on a cast on her wrist, addressed Wendy’s comments during an appearance on The Talk, September 19.

“Wendy Williams started this rumor, which was stunning to me because I’ve been on Wendy’s show a couple of times,” Christie said, noting that she thought Wendy’s comments were a “mistake” upon first hearing the news because she thought they were friendly. “For some reason she liked me, and she would call on me to support her in tough times,” she continued. “So, I got a call one day that she was having a terrible bout of stage fright, and she was about to drop out of ‘Chicago The Musical,’ and would I come over and talk to her. I was like, ‘You will never meet a more supportive and loving cast. You will love this experience and you will regret it if you don’t do it.'”

Christie added: “I was there for her. Then she goes through a divorce, and I get a call again. I get a call again, because let’s face it, I’m kind of an expert in that. I came again and was like, ‘I’m going to help you.'”

As for Christie’s advice to her daughter now that she’s taken over the reigns on DWTS? — She wants her daughter to have fun and just keep on laughing!

“People take life way too seriously and if you do that, you ruin the fun of it, you ruin the beauty of life,” Sailor told reporters. “So, I really just try and laugh through everything that I do, which didn’t come in my favor this this week. But, you know, make it a joke, make it fun. Life is a joke and we can all get through and if we just start laughing.”

Christie also reacted to Wendy’s claim during an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “I was insulted because my daughter doesn’t need me to pull any strings or stunts to get her any type of jobs. She is a gorgeous, smart and funny amazing person who has a great agent and gets offers all day long,” she told us at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, September 20. “So for Wendy to have said anything like this is why I had to say something. If it was just about me I would pay no attention to it, but when you go after my kids, then we have a problem.”