Meghan Markle Gushes That Prince Harry Is The ‘Best Dad’ During Charity Visit In Africa

At the start of their tour of Africa, Meghan Markle couldn’t hold back her love for Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex called him her ‘strength’ and said he was the best papa for baby Archie.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 25, kicked off their 10-day tour of Africa on Monday, and already, the couple is finding things about themselves. The royals took part in a group mindfulness activity at a South African beach on Tuesday, Sept. 24, alongside Waves for Change (an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under-resourced communities, according to PEOPLE.) During a “power hand” session, Meghan and Harry were instructed to identify a strength and meditate about it. One of the coaches suggested Megan that her strength was dancing, as she showed off her smooth moves during an outing at Nyanga the day before. “She laughed and said, ‘not that,’ said Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change.

“She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning,” the official said, per PEOPLE. “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.” Needless to say, baby Archie, 4-months, has the best parents. The citizens of South Africa may get to see that first-hand tonight (Tuesday.) Meghan and Harry have brought their newborn with them on this tour. Many speculate, according to CNN, that Archie will make his South Africa debut at this evening’s youth reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence. It’s a safe space, one where crowds could be controlled, and there are plenty of exits in case Archie gets overwhelmed.

If Archie doesn’t appear at that event, some think he’ll show up at the meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday (Sept. 25) morning. Technically, the people of South Africa got their first glimpse of baby Archie when the royals arrived on Sept. 23. As Meghan debarked from the plane, she cradled her son in her arms. Archie wore a white knit hat with a pom-pom on top. The hat, PEOPLE notes was very similar to the same hat Princess Diana put on harry during a visit to Scotland in January 1985.

Harry and Meghan will be in Africa until Oct. 2, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Prince Harry will fulfill appearances solo in Malawi and Angola, while also making a “short working visit” in Botswana. Meanwhile, Meghan is slated to meet with female leaders and academics as Patrol of the Association of Commonwealth Universities. Throughout the trip, they’ll raise “awareness of the positive partnerships with the U.K. ahead of the U.K.-Africa Investment Summit next year.” They’ll also, it seems, raise awareness of just how much they love each other as parents.