Lance Bass Reveals How Being Comfortable In His Own Skin Led Him To Find His Own Unique Style

Lance Bass opened up to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about how he became comfortable enough in his own skin to create an individual style for himself.

Lance Bass, 40, officially partnered with T.J.Maxx on the new The Maxx You Project, which inspires women of all ages to embrace their individuality, and he shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, why he chose this project and what it actually means to him. Lance is helping launch “In-Store Changing Room Experiences” which is a new, unique service that involves half life-coaching, half styling, put in place to help women feel comfortable and find their styles. Lance gushed about how excited he is, saying, “I’ve always been a huge fan of T.J.Maxx and love shopping there to score deals for my home and wardrobe. On a deeper level, T.J.Maxx found that six out of ten women say who they are as an individual is always evolving. Throughout my life, I’ve undergone so many transitions and milestones that define who I am, so I want to help others going through their own changes. That’s why I love The Maxx You Project because it’s all about supporting women on their individual journeys. We’re all navigating our own paths and I hope through this partnership, I can inspire others to always be true to who they are.”

As for what Lance could bring to the table, he admitted, “I love the concept of a ‘changing room’ that is tailored to help people navigate their individual journeys. Because let’s face it, everyone’s journey is different and our style most certainly evolves over time. As someone who has personally navigated significant life changes, I’m excited about the opportunity to work one-on-one with different women as part of The Maxx You Project.” Sharing his story about navigating through life changes, Lance said, “My individual style has really evolved over the years. When I was performing with *NSYNC my style was whatever our wardrobe department put on me and it was oftentimes 5 sizes too large. I felt like I was wearing a costume all the time. When I finally came out in 2006, I was finally comfortable enough to cultivate a style of my own. Nowadays I’m a huge fan of tailored clothing with pops of bright color. I’m also big on comfort so marrying style with comfort is key for me. I’m now 40 and will hopefully be entering into my new chapter of fatherhood soon so I’m sure my style will continue to evolve. Finding the right balance between that fun side while still being age-appropriate is my new challenge!”

Speaking of *NSYNC, Lance revealed he still speaks to them all the time! “I speak to the guys regularly on our group chat and try to get together whenever we can. We all have such crazy different schedules and we’re all never in one place at the same time so it’s rare that the five of us get together, but we see each over individually whenever we’re able to. They’re family to me.”

You can enter to win an “In-Store Changing Room” session in a city near you when you visit maxxyouproject.com and complete a submission form.