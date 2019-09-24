Kim Zolciak Fires Back After She’s Accused Of Letting Daughter, 5, Wear Makeup: ‘Stop Reaching’ 

Kim Zolciak won’t tolerate critics making comments about her 5-year-old daughter. After the Bravo star shared a photo of Kaia on Sept. 23, fans slammed her for ‘allowing’ the little girl to wear ‘eyeliner, lipstick and hair extensions.’

Kim Zolciak is being slammed for the way she parents her kids, again. The Don’t Be Tardy star, 41, took to Instagram on Monday to defend herself against fans who accused her of letting her 5-year-old daughter, Kaia wear makeup. The youngest of Kim’s six children smiled in a new snap her mom shared to Instagram, which was a photo Kim took of a TV screen that Kaia appeared on while film the family’s reality show.

“She also has eyeliner on just saying she’s a beauty without makeup and way too young,” one person wrote in the comments. Kim denied the claim, writing, “No eyeliner sweetie, stop reaching.” Kim continued to reply to other users who claimed her daughter wasn’t age appropriate to wear makeup.

“Makeup and hair extensions, really?”, another Instagram user questioned. “Hair extensions,” Kim replied, adding, “Now, that’s funny!” The reality star stood her ground as more accusatory comments poured in. “She’s gorgeous, but why is she wearing a bright red lipstick? I don’t even wear lipstick that bright,” one critic commented. “It’s a TV screen color. [It’s ] off and not accurate, but regardless, just because you don’t doesn’t mean others won’t,” Kim fired back.

When another fan complimented Kaia’s “natural highlights,” Kim also denied that her daughter’s hair color was altered. “Her hair is pretty dark, but the color is a tad off on the screen,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kim has come under fire for her parenting decisions. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been accused on multiple occasions, of allowing her daughters to undergo plastic surgery. While her eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, 22, has fessed up to getting lip injections, Kim’s been accused of allowing Brielle along with her second eldest daughter, Ariana, 17, of getting botox, among other procedures, which she’s denied. Kim’s also been accused of editing previous photos of her kids on Instagram.

Either way, Kim isn’t interested to hear critics’ feedback about her parenting style, nor is she fazed. During a March 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she admitted, “I feel like I’m a really good mom.” However, she knows she’s not perfect. “We all make mistakes and we all learn as we go,” she said, explaining, “I’m very proud of all of my children. I think I’m a really good mom and nobody can really take that.”

Along with Kaia, Brielle and Ariana, Kim and husband Kroy Biermann, 33, are also parents Kane Ren, 5, (Kaia’s twin brother) and sons Kroy Jagger, 8, and Kash Kade, 7. Kim and Kroy, who met at a charity fundraiser in May 2010, tied the knot at their Roswell, Georgia home on November 11, 2011. In March 2013, Kroy filed to legally adopt Brielle and Ariana, who Kim had from a previous relationship. When the adoption became final in July of that same year, Brielle and Ariana changed their last names to Biermann.