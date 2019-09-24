All denim, all day! Kandi Burruss rocked an all denim jumpsuit and showed off her toned body in the form-fitting ensemble in an Instagram photo of the look.

Denim never goes out of style and Kandi Burruss‘s, 43, outfit proves it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked an all-denim jumpsuit that cinched her waist to perfection, and shared an image of the look on Sept. 24 on her Instagram, captioning the post, “Sittin on ready,” followed by a winking emoji. In the photo, Kandi wears her natural hair down with the tank top cut of the jumpsuit buttoned down her torso. Kandi accessorized with minimal jewelry – just a watch and metallic bracelet – and finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers.

Kandi’s followers were in love with the photo. Fans left comments like, “Beautiful,” “Love the outfit and hair,” and “The entire look 100% on point.” Kandi has really been rocking her style lately. On Sept. 17, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted another photo to her social media account wearing a pair of daisy dukes that showed off her toned legs. Then, on Sept. 20, Kandi shared a #FBF moment, where she sported a pair of fishnet stockings, showing off her legs and backside. But this isn’t anything new — Kandi’s Instagram has a slew of fabulous photos showing the reality star and business woman’s style and unique flare for fashion.

But aside from blessing her followers with great style content, Kandi has been keeping busy with her RHOA cast. Back on Aug. 30, Kandi dished about a recent trip the cast took to Canada – and spilled some juicy details. “You know, any trip with The Real Housewives is always crazy. It starts off cool, everyone’s getting along. And then, of course, you have the explosive moments,” Kandi told HollywoodLife during an exclusive interview at Beautycon in LA. “I can’t tell a lot… but there was a lot of explosive moments.”

Fortunately, things with her fellow cast members seem to be rather copacetic. “This time, I’m kind of getting along with everybody,” she continued. “That’s a blessing. Because, when you’re not getting along with everybody it’s like, ‘Ugh!’.” The episode will air on the series’ upcoming 12th season. Until then, fans can continue to check out Kandi’s Instagram for more stunning images of the reality star posing and posting in her best duds.