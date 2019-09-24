Kaitlynn Carter Enjoys Fun Night Out At ‘DWTS’ With Friend After Miley Cyrus Split

Kaitlynn Carter had a blast while supporting Witney Carson at a ‘DWTS’ taping, and brought a friend along with her. Their videos from their night out were adorable.

Kaitlynn Carter is moving on after her split from Miley Cyrus by living life to the fullest. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 31, had tons of fun on September 23 by attending the Dancing With The Stars taping with one of her friends, Maddy G, where she saw celebrities like Lamar Odom, Sailor Brinkley Cook, and Ally Brooke cut a rug. But Kaitlyn and Maddy were rooting for one couple to succeed on the dance floor: Witney Carson and Kel Mitchell! Kaitlynn posted a cute video to her Instagram story showing herself and Maddy giving the DWTS pro a shoutout while in the back of a car on the way to the theater. “You excited?” Kaitlynn asks Maddy. “We’re going to see Witney perform on Dancing With The Stars. Our little Witney.”

She later posted a video showing herself and Maddy busting a move at the theater before the taping began, and before they saw their favorite couple do a sexy samba to Bobby Brown‘s “Every Little Step”. Kaitlynn’s outing comes just days after news broke that she and Miley, her main squeeze for the last month, broke things off. Though their relationship was short-lived, Kaitlynn’s friends thought this was the real deal, a source close to the blogger told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has always been genuine and real,” the source said. “Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another since their breakups happened at the same time.”

The women, who are longtime friends, got together after their recent splits from their respective husbands, Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth. Miley actually had to announce her separation after paparazzi caught her and Kaitlynn making out on a yacht in Italy! Once they went public, the PDA never stopped. Alas, six weeks later, it’s over.