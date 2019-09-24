‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s Sons Lincoln, 5, & Isaac, 9, Beg Her To Marry Ex Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is feeling pressure from her sons to marry ex Chris Lopez, as they don’t want her to be lonely and are sad that he’s never around in a new clip from ‘Teen Mom 2.’

Kailyn Lowry is blaming herself for her relationships with her three kids’ dads not working out in a new clip from the Sept. 24 episode of Teen Mom 2 given EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. Not only that, her sons want her to marry her ex Chris Lopez, telling her how they miss him because he’s never around. Kail and her boys are out to lunch with a friend and she explains that her middle child Lincoln Marroquin, 5, expressed his concerns to her the night before.

“Lincoln was laying in my bed watching TV and he was like, ‘So mom, when are you going to get married?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know, why?'” Kailyn tells her pal Shaneika. Then she turns to Lincoln and asks him, “What did you say to me before bed?” He says something about their dads — his father is Kailyn ex-husband Javi Marroquin, while Kailyn’s nine-year-old son Issac‘s dad is Jo Rivera and her two-year-old son Lux‘s dad is her ex-BF Chris — then sweetly says “I don’t want you to be lonely.”

Shaneika asks, “You want mommy to get married?” and Issac yells across the table “Yes. With Chris.” When 27-year-old Kailyn asks him why he responds, “Cause I want him to be around more.” Lincoln then chimes in, “Yeah, Chris needs to be around. He’s never around.” How heartbreaking! Kailyn explains to her pal that Chris had called the day before and talked to both Isaac and Lincoln and the five-year-old asked him why he never comes around. Apparently he got an answer because Lincoln says, “Chris likes to relax in his own bed. He never comes around.” Then Isaac adds “Yeah, all he does is play Fortnite.”

Kailyn then blames herself for how none of her relationships with her kids’ fathers worked out, calling herself the “common denominator” then asks, “Where am I f**king up?” But then she adds that “Even when I was with Chris I was by myself. I was still wondering where he was. I was still going to sleep by myself. I was doing everything by myself.” She explains, “It’s weird because I feel like the kids only saw the good. They’ve never seen Chris and I fight or anything like that. They’ve never seen it.”

Kailyn then makes the sad revelation that, “It’s hard when I see them all in relationships and I can’t make it work.” Jo married wife Vee in Sept. of 2018 and are currently expecting their second child together. Javi, 26, seemed to have a happy family with fiancée Lauren Comeau, 27, and they share a 10-month-old son Eli. But this Teen Mom 2 episode was obviously taped before he allegedly got naked with a female friend at an August party at their home while Lauren was upstairs with their son. She caught him and subsequently took their son and moved out after he cheated on her.