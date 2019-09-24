Sheer? Sure! Kaia Gerber wore the fiercest look on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, donning an all black ensemble with one tiny detail — there was nothing underneath.

Kaia Gerber, 18, strutted her stuff in the black suit look that was accessorized with minimal jewelry on the Yves Saint Laurent runway at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24. The sheer black top revealed the supermodel was working with nothing underneath her glittery blazer and sheer top. The look was finished off with a pair of black short shorts with a belt and sheer tights to match as well as a pointed-toe black heel. The supermodel’s hair was also styled for the look, as Kaia sported a business bob perfect for the occasion. During the runway show, Kaia also worked two other looks, both all black. One, a fitted shirt and skirt combo and the other a vest with black shorts and knee-high boots.

The model could have, for all we know, walked right off the runway to her next gig as she’s been incredibly busy with professional and personal triumphs. Kaia just celebrated a major milestone — her 18th birthday! For the occasion, Kaia brought out a vintage style. She paid tribute to her mother, Cindy Crawford, 53, by donning a Versace Mini Dress a la her mom’s dress for the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

Just before her 18th birthday, though, Kaia sported one of the wildest looks that could probably rival the high fashion of her sheer black suit shirt. Kaia literally became a Christmas Tree while walking the Givenchy Fashion Show in Paris on July 2. The look was incredibly avant-garde, with what looks like thin branches sprouting from Kaia’s ensemble. It was, however, a walking piece of art as Kaia masterfully strutted down the runway without a hitch.

With all of these fierce looks, her famous model mom has to be proud. But the two share even more in common than their chosen profession; despite the age difference, the two are basically twins! Back in June, during the heat of summer, Kaia and her mom donned matching black bikinis while on vacation. There’s no doubt that Kaia gets her flair for fashion and model looks from her mom as she’s been a working model for a rather long time. Kaia first walked the catwalk at the age of 16, which is the legal age permitted for professional models to grace the catwalk. One of Kaia’s first major showings was at the 2017 New York Fashion Week where she walked sporting the looks courtesy of Calvin Klein. Since that time, the model has made her name known to the world and hopefully will be walking runways for years to come!