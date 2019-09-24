Watch
Jordyn Woods Twerks In A BIkini While Celebrating 22nd Birthday With Lori Harvey

Jordyn Woods
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Jordyn WoodsVariety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
Jordyn Woods was spotted with NBA All-Star Donovan "Spida" Mitchell at popular nightclub "Nightingales". Jordyn who was recently spotted with Karl Anthony Towns got into the same SUV in which Donovan Mitchell was already waiting for her late last night as the two headed off to continue partying together.
Jordyn Woods is seen out heading to a nightclub with friends in West Hollywood. The model doesn't seem to be having trouble making new friends after cutting ties with Kylie Jenner!
Senior Entertainment Editor

Jordyn Woods had the time of her life celebrating her 22nd birthday. Her pal Lori Harvey posted a very sexy video of Jordyn twerking in a bikini during a fun celebration for Jordy’s special day.

Jordyn Woods is definitely feeling 22! The starlet turned 22 on Sept. 23 and celebrated in epic fashion. She partied with pal Lori Harvey, 22, and showed off her twerking skills in a black bikini. Lori recorded Jordyn twerking in a bikini and posted the sexy video on her Instagram Story while cheering her on. Jordyn clearly had a blast at her birthday party.

Willow Smith, 18, and more of her closest pals were also in attendance. Drake’s “Ratchet” played at the party and Jordyn sang along to the track. Jordyn also posted a gorgeous Instagram photo in the black bikini, that she paired with mesh pants, and wrote, “22 and feeling blessed.”Jordyn later had a dinner celebration at Nobu in Malibu.

Prior to her birthday celebrations, Jordyn posted a heartfelt Instagram message about her “emotional year.” She wrote, “Can I be this little again? Birthdays have always been very emotional for me. It’s a time to reflect on your year and your life thus far. I appreciate every moment. The ups and the downs. In your downs you can really figure out who’s supposed to be there when you’re up. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes… this is just the beginning.”

One day before her 22nd birthday, Jordyn stepped in a super hot skintight mini dress. The look accentuated all of her sexy curves. She paired her dress with gold heels and rocked a sleek bob. “Guess the birthday behavior posts are starting early,” she wrote on Instagram.