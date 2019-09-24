Congratulations to Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee — the couple is expecting their first child together! They confirmed the exciting news on Sept. 24.

Jenna Dewan, 38, is pregnant! The actress, who already shares a child, Everly, 6, with her ex, Channing Tatum, is now expecting a child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family,” the pair excitedly told People. Jenna and Steve have been together for about one year, with their relationship first going public in October 2018. The former World of Dance host announced her split from Channing just six months earlier, in April 2018, and she filed for divorce in October. Channing is currently in a relationship with Jessie J.

Despite the new romances, though, Channing and Jenna have remained committed to co-parenting their six-year-old daughter. Everly has spent time with both Jessie and Steve, and the situation between the exes seems very amicable. When they announced their breakup, they did so in a joint statement, which read, “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distracted into ‘alternative facts.’ So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

They continued, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Meanwhile, Steve previously dated Megan Hilty for seven years from 2005 until 2012. He is an actor and singer who wont the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Once.