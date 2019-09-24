Gigi Hadid’s Makeup Artist Reveals How You Can Get A Flawless Complexion This Fall

If you’ve ever wondered how celebs like Gigi Hadid have flawless skin, luckily, makeup artist to the stars, Patrick Ta, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what you can do to achieve a clear complexion.

Some of our favorite celebrities have the most flawless complexions, despite wearing heavy makeup day after day. Gigi Hadid and Priyanka Chopra, especially have fabulous skin and luckily, their makeup artist, Patrick Ta, revealed their skincare tips to HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. Patrick has officially partnered with Clarisonic as their first-ever Consulting Makeup Artist and has a ton of different tricks to keeping your skin clear and clean. There’s no better time than the transition between seasons to give your skin a fresh start and now that fall has officially started, it’s time to replenish your dull, dehydrated summer skin. To do that, Patrick said, “Exfoliating is key when trying to combat dull skin. I love using my Clarisonic Mia Smart with its Sonic Exfoliator Brush Head to remove any dead and dry skin, leaving the complexion super radiant and ready for the skincare regime.” As for how often you should be exfoliating, Patrick advised, “With traditional scrubs, exfoliating weekly was the norm, but, since switching to the Sonic Exfoliator Brush Head with my Mia Smart, I am able to exfoliate daily. The daily use has really improved the overall radiance of my skin.”

Aside from exfoliating the skin, Patrick explained that massaging your face is an easy way to help your skin look more alive and lifted. “I love a good facial massage, and it’s a super important step in keeping the skin tight,” he said. “Clarisonic’s Firming Massage Head attachment is great for at-home facial tightening and helps chisel the cheekbones and jawline.”

Patrick’s clients include Priyanka, Gigi and her younger sister Bella Hadid, as well as Camila Cabello, Katy Perry, and more. Although these stars and many others are constantly wearing makeup, their skin remains to look radiant and smoothe, and Patrick explained why. “I always talk about good skincare with my clients so they know the importance of making sure they remove their makeup before bed every night!” he admitted. “I personally love a double wash, once with an oil to remove makeup, followed by the Mia Smart to remove remaining dirt and debris.” When it comes to applying makeup to his A-list clientele, it’s a group effort, Patrick revealed. “The looks created are always a collaboration with the entire team. From the client to the hairstylist to the stylist. It’s definitely a team effort!”

While Patrick creates amazing beauty looks, he made sure to stress the importance of washing your makeup brushes. “Cleaning your brushes is SO important,” he exclaimed. “Our brushes hold so much bacteria, which can lead to skin infections and acne. You should be cleaning your personal brushes after each use with a brush cleaner and a shampoo with water every 2-3 uses. Your skin will thank you!”

Despite summer being over, Patrick shared the one thing he recommends for everyone. “Even though we are heading into fall, don’t forget your daily SPF! Keeping your base wrinkle and discoloration free is the key to flawless foundation,” he stated.