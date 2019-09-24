Demi Moore Admits She Doesn’t See Or Speak To Ashton Kutcher Much After Famous Split

In Demi Moore’s new memoir, she reveals that she and ex-husband Ashton Kutcher have almost no contact anymore, eight years after their split amid his cheating scandal.

While Demi Moore has remained on good terms with ex husband Bruce Willis and sees him from time to time, that’s not so much the case when it comes to Ashton Kutcher. The two split in 2011 after he was busted cheating on her and they finalized their divorce in 2013. Now they have almost no contact, but that’s because their paths just don’t cross. “We have some things that overlap,” Demi tells WSJ magazine in an article out Sept. 24, which includes an organization the former couple co-founded in 2009 to fight sex trafficking. “It’s friendly. But we’re not…hanging out.”

Demi’s new memoir Inside Out lays her life out bare, and some parts might make for a hard read for Ashton, 41, who has been married to his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis, 36, since 2015. Neither of her ex husbands have had a look at the memoir before its release. “I’d definitely like to engage with them before it comes out,” she tells the publication. “I have a sensitivity to anything that might make them uncomfortable. I had no interest in anybody being a bad guy.”

Demi and Bruce share three daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. The 64-year-old action star went on to remarry model Emma Heming, 41, in 2009 and had a vow renewal service in March to celebrate 10 happy wedded years. “I was just at the renewal of their vows,” Demi told the publication on how they’ve managed to remain friends.

The 56-year-old beauty has spilled so many heartbreaking details of her life in her memoir. She reveals she was raped at 15 and the man who did it paid her mom $500 to keep quiet about it. She also shared how she wanted to fulfill Ashton’s desire for threesomes, writing “So, when [Ashton] expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.” She wrote that later he used the two times they had a threesome as an excuse for infidelity. She also detailed the heartbreaking miscarriage she suffered at the age of 42 when she was six month pregnant with Ashton’s baby girl.