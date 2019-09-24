Ciara’s Son Future Jr., 5, Shows Off Dance Moves After Home Run While Playing Baseball With Russell Wilson

Ciara’s son Future Jr. is proving to be quite an impressive little athlete. After showing off his football skills, he’s now killing it at baseball, hitting a home run pitched by stepdad Russell Wilson.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are making sure her son Future Jr. is a well-rounded athlete. The five-year-old has already been coached at catching footballs from his Seattle Seahawks quarterback stepdad and now he’s throwing baseballs to the youngster. The 30-year-old pro athlete shared a video to Instagram on Sept. 24 showing the family gathered in the driveway of their Seattle home where they laid out a mini-baseball diamond of bases with Future Jr. standing next to home plate.

Russell winds up and pitches a baseball to Future Jr. who absolutely clobbers it, sending the ball soaring. His folks are so impressed, giving him “Whoa” cheers then telling him to start running the bases. Russell then assures him “That’s a home run, you don’t even have to run after that one” for how far the youngster hit the ball. “That how you swing the bat,” he’s also heard saying, clearly so proud of his stepson.

It’s when Future Jr. rounds the bases and gets to home plate when things turn super adorable. Since he’s caught so many football passes from Russell, he’s learned how to do the end zone dance celebration when scoring a touchdown. While Major League Baseball players don’t bust out dance moves after hitting a home run, no one told that to Future Jr. who dances like crazy after his epic at bat.

Russell was so proud of Future Jr., captioning the video “There’s a new ‘KID’ on deck in Seattle… next Griffey Jr. aka ‘The Kid’ Future Number 1 Pick! #HomeRun Derby on the weekends. Practice during the week. #TeachEmYoung.” Oh man, Russell and Cici have a future dual sport athlete on their hands. After all, Russell plays both football and baseball. While he’s the NFL’s highest paid player and football is how he makes his livelihood, in the off-season he plays Triple-A baseball. Seahawks fans were shocked in February that he’d become a New York Yankee, after the Texas Rangers traded him. He went on to play for the Double-A Trenton Thunder and reported for the Yankees’ Grapefruit League camp in Tampa, Florida last spring.