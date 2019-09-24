Chris Brown Leaves Raunchy Comment On Ammika Harris’ Photo & She Begs Him To ‘Come Home’

Does someone need to take Chris Brown’s phone away? After he got thirsty on Rihanna’s Instagram, he left a lewd remark on one of Ammika Harris’s photos – and she commented right back at him!

“All I’m eating right now,” Ammika Harris, 26, captioned a Sept. 23 Instagram photo of her eating a slice of watermelon while wearing just a bathrobe. The image left her rumored-boyfriend Chris Brown, 30, suddenly hungry for a snack. “Dats all I’m eating too [devil emoji] [smile with hearts emoji],” Chris wrote. While some might think his creeping was, well, creepy (especially since he just left another raunchy comment on Rihanna’s Instagram), Ammika seemed charmed by this lewd public display of affection. “Come home already,” she wrote back.

At least Ammika seems game for Chris’s raunchiness, especially since she’s not the only object of his affection. Chris — who became synonymous with “domestic abuse” after he attacked Rihanna in 2009 — decided it was a good idea to comment on one of his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram pictures. Rihanna shared a provocative shot of her modeling lingerie from her Savage X Fenty line. As she lounged on a bed near a bright light, Chris wrote, “I wanna be the lamp.”

How did Rihanna feel about this thirsty comment? She “appreciates compliments,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “but that’s as far as it will ever go for Chris.” Rihanna is still romantically involved with billionaire Hassan Jameel, 31, and the source says that Rih “only has eyes for [him.]” Though Chris and Rihanna took another shot at love around 2012, she has since moved on. She remains “very loyal” to Hassan, and “won’t be chatting Chris or communicating with him in any way.”

That might give Ammika Harris some relief, but probably not a lot. Chris’s rumored pregnant girlfriend can’t be too thrilled that her man is still leaving flirty comments on his ex’s ‘gram. Or, perhaps she’s accepted that Chris would ditch her for Rihanna in a heartbeat. “If he could go back in time he would do anything to make it right,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He [knows] it will never happen again and that she has moved on. But, Chris still believes that Rihanna is his soulmate, and he will forever hold a candle out for her.”