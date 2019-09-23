Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence After Joe’s Request To Be Released From ICE Custody Is Denied: ‘It’s A Sad Time’

Teresa Giudice is speaking out for the first time since a judge denied husband Joe’s request to be released from ICE custody to spend time with his family, as his deportation appeal continues.

On Sept. 20 the Giudice family was hit with a major blow when a federal judge denied Joe‘s request to be released from an I.C.E. detention facility while he awaits the outcome of his deportation appeal. The 47-year-old had hoped to go home to New Jersey and be with his wife Teresa and their four daughters until he finds out if he is definitely being deported to Italy. Teresa spoke out the next day about the devastating news and how it’s a “sad” time for her family.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Teresa, 47, was asked if she was in a “a good place” at the GNO Weekend: An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City on Saturday, September 21. She told Us Weekly, “No, no, not yet. It’s a sad time with my husband and everything so we’re going to try and work it out as best we can. The most important thing is our four daughters, so I’m hoping Joe is able to stay in the United States.”

The couple’s four daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, “are going through a really difficult time right now,” Teresa continued. However, she tried to stay positive, looking back on how she herself did nearly a year in jail for bankruptcy fraud and how it cost her a lot. Yet she’s built her life back up since her January of 2015 release.

“I had all these businesses and everything went crashing down. But, look, I picked myself right back up, and if anybody else is going through hard times, don’t worry about it. You will get through it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. I do believe that. You’ve got to be positive!” Teresa added. Joe has been in I.C.E. custody for the past six months after finishing his 41 month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. He’s facing deportation back to his native Italy as he was brought to the U.S. as a child, but never became a naturalized citizen and has been appealing the deportation ruling.