Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free & Keeps It Casual In Sweats For Hollywood Horror Nights

Selena Gomez skipped a weekend full of Emmys parties to hang with friends at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights. She went makeup free for a night of thrills and chills in her sweatpants, and we’re so here for it!

Selena Gomez opted out of attending this year’s Emmy Awards on September 22, and instead had a spooky night out with friends. The actress, 27, along with some close pals and a bodyguard were all photographed at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights over the weekend, where they hung out inside the park for a few hours. Sel and her squad navigated through scary mazes and enjoyed a few screams as they walked the streets of Universal Studios.

The “Good For You” singer was casually dressed in an all-black outfit. She sported baggy sweatpants and a t-shirt with white high socks and matching sneakers. She rocked a fresh face and wore little to no make up at the dark theme park. The singer had her hair tied up in a messy bun and accessorized with two silver necklaces.

As mentioned, Sel was a no-show at the 2019 Emmys, which took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While she was not nominated, that doesn’t mean she’s separated herself from the small screen. Sel has had her hands full with Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, which she executive produces. And, she could have attended Netflix’s annual Emmys after party, but was not present at the bash. In fact, Selena’s never attended the Emmys. She’s only been to the Creative Arts Emmys one time, in 2009.

Selena Gomez at Universal Studios’ Hollywood Horror Nights during Emmy Awards weekend. (Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA)

Instead of kicking off Emmys weekend at the annual pre-parties, Sel visited the set of the TV series Shark Tank on Friday, Sept. 21. She received a personal tour of the set, and stayed for a taping of her favorite ABC show, courtesy of a special birthday surprise from her best friends.

“My dream come true. My friends surprised me on my birthday with a taping of shark tank and it finally happened!! Thank you so much for all being so kind, funny and genuine,” Selena captioned a collage of Instagram photos and a video from the Shark Tank set.

Prior to Emmys weekend, Selena was in Boston, where she was honored for her work with helping to break down the stigmas of mental health. She attended McLean Hospital’s annual dinner and gave a keynote speech.