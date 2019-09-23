‘KUWTK’ Preview: Scott Disick Freaks Out Ahead Of Vacation With Kourtney & Sofia — ‘It’s Awkward’

It looks like three’s a crowd on the upcoming episode of ‘KUWTK.’ In this preview of the episode, Scott Disick is left feeling VERY uncomfortable while on vacation with Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick and ex, Kourtney Kardashian, have been in a good place since the end of 2018, when they started taking family trips with their three kids and even Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie. However, the carefree Instagram photos of these bonding vacations don’t tell the whole story! In a preview for the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — Scott prepares for another joint vacay with Kourt and Sofia, and he has a pretty uncomfortable conversation with Kourtney about it beforehand.

“It is a really awkward situation,” Scott admits in the clip, while also assuring his ex, “I want you and Sofia to be comfortable.” Then, the footage cuts to a clip of the trio enjoying dinner together on the trip, with Sofia telling Scott, “You’re a lot more sophisticated around me when Kourtney’s around!” Scott seems shocked by Sofia’s comment, as the preview then cuts to a shot of the three stars all spending time in a hot tub together. “It does, like, take a toll on me,” Scott says. “This trip has so much pressure.”

This is the first time that Sofia will be making a major appearance on KUWTK. She made a brief appearance during the episode that showed the family’s 2018 Christmas Eve party earlier this year, but this will be the first time we see her converse and really be involved in some of the family drama!

Scott and Sofia started dating at the end of summer 2017. At the time, he and Kourtney were not in a great place. Their tension was intensified when he decided to introduce their kids to Sofia without giving Kourtney a heads up that fall. It took them almost a year to work things out, but they’re all super amicable now — although, as this preview proves….their friendship isn’t without some drama!