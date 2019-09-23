Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar Rocks Adorable Pigtails To Celebrate Turning 6 Mos. With Mom & Dad

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley threw daughter Pilar Jhena a brunch party on Sept. 22, in celebration of her 6-month birthday! The couple, who reconciled back in August after a brief split, look adorable in new party pics!

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley and daughter Pilar Jhena are one little happy family! The proud parents celebrated their baby girl’s 6-month birthday with a family brunch party on September 22. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, shared cute family photos of her with Pilar and Dennis at their Georgia home.

“Happy 6th Month Birthday Baby PJ! @pilarjhena Mommy & Daddy Love youuuuu!” Porsha captioned a collage of photos, along with a sweet video celebrating with family. “We are so proud of the baby you have become lol,” she continued, adding the hashtag, “Brunch party”.

Baby PJ was dressed to impress for her big day. She wore an all-pink outfit, which featured a mini tutu, high socks and four pom pom style hair accessories accompanying her little pigtails. Meanwhile, Porsha was dressed in leggings, a neon Balenciaga hoodie and matching sneakers. Dennis wore blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, as he held up two pink blocks in the photos, that read “6 months”.

(Photo/video credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)

Porsha also shared a clip of the buffet of food that she, along with Dennis, had prepared for Pilar’s guests. A plate of grapes, meat, veggies, shrimp and potatoes covered the kitchen countertop.

There’s no denying that Pilar is beyond precious, and, she’s already got a star-studded fan club. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, Kyle Richards commented on Porsha’s post and wrote, “She’s so cute!!!!!!!”. “Happy Birthday gorgeous girl!!”, Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Melissa Gorga added. Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta Star and rapper, Da Brat commented, “Awwwwe Happy Birthday PJ!!” And, Porsha’s fellow RHOA co-star, Cynthia Bailey also left a red heart emoji in the comments.

After a brief split, Porsha and Dennis reconciled in early August. She confirmed the news during an appearance on Dish Nation radio after host Gary With Da Tea noticed that Porsha had her engagement ring back on. “We’re taking it one day at a time,” she said at the time, adding, “We working on it.”

Porsha and Dennis, who got engaged at the end of September 2018, were subject to split rumors around Memorial Day weekend when eagle-eyed fans noticed that she had unfollowed him on Instagram. Soon after, fans learned the two were on the rocks when YouTuber Latasha Kebe accused the Dennis of cheating on Porsha with WAGS star Sincerely Ward. Both Dennis and Sincerely later denied the cheating allegation.