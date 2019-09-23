Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Break-Up Was ‘Shocking’ To Friends: ‘They Seemed Serious’

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter
Backgrid
Miley Cyrus wears a sheer top when out and about with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in New YorkPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5114888 100919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Los Angeles, CA - Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter enjoy a walk together after grabbing lunch. The couple cuts a casual figure with Kaitlynn in a black tee and jeans while Miley rocks a Metallica T-Shirt and jeans for their outing. Pictured: Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter go to Gay Night at Acme Bar in NYC and later return to their downtown hotel together. Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5114903 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter arrive with Miley's mom Tish at the 2019 VMA after party at Up and Down in New York. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter had a whirlwind romance after they were spotted canoodling while on vacation in Italy on Aug. 10 but now that they’ve split, friends are still trying to figure out what went wrong.

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, split up after a month of intense dating and although it was a quick romance, friends are still surprised they decided to call it quits because of how well they fit together. “Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has always been genuine and real,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They seemed to be getting serious as well, so any break-up is really shocking to hear between these two and had to have been recent. Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their break-ups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way. Miley‘s family has been really thankful that she had Kaitlynn by her side.”

Miley has definitely seemed to lean on Kaitlynn after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, which was announced the same day she was first seen flaunting PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex. The couple was spotted on numerous outings together, including the MTV Video Music Awards, a lunch in Los Angeles, and they were even seen moving in together in early Sept.

So what could have gone wrong? Well, Miley and Kaitlynn have remained tight-lipped about everything but the truth may very well come out in the future. In the meantime, Miley seems to be embracing her new life. The blonde beauty strutted her stuff on stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Sept. 21 during a performance and she looked as confident as could be. It will be interesting to see where she goes from here, but as with everything Miley does, we can bet she won’t disappoint!