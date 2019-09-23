Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter’s Break-Up Was ‘Shocking’ To Friends: ‘They Seemed Serious’

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter had a whirlwind romance after they were spotted canoodling while on vacation in Italy on Aug. 10 but now that they’ve split, friends are still trying to figure out what went wrong.



Miley Cyrus, 26, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, split up after a month of intense dating and although it was a quick romance, friends are still surprised they decided to call it quits because of how well they fit together. “Miley and Kaitlynn’s relationship has always been genuine and real,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They seemed to be getting serious as well, so any break-up is really shocking to hear between these two and had to have been recent. Miley and Kaitlynn have always been great friends from the Malibu community and supportive of one another and since their break-ups happened at the same time, they leaned on each other differently than ever before, but Miley seems to be going through a lot right now figuring out her path and her way. Miley‘s family has been really thankful that she had Kaitlynn by her side.”

Miley has definitely seemed to lean on Kaitlynn after splitting from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, which was announced the same day she was first seen flaunting PDA with Brody Jenner’s ex. The couple was spotted on numerous outings together, including the MTV Video Music Awards, a lunch in Los Angeles, and they were even seen moving in together in early Sept.

So what could have gone wrong? Well, Miley and Kaitlynn have remained tight-lipped about everything but the truth may very well come out in the future. In the meantime, Miley seems to be embracing her new life. The blonde beauty strutted her stuff on stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Sept. 21 during a performance and she looked as confident as could be. It will be interesting to see where she goes from here, but as with everything Miley does, we can bet she won’t disappoint!