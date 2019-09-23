Kourtney Kardashian Defends Her Parenting After Tense Feud With Corey Gamble Over ‘Whipping’ Penelope, 7

Kourtney Kardashian took to Twitter on Sept. 22 to open up to fans about what she thinks is a good way to parent her kids after a headline-making scene with Corey Gamble on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is standing up for herself and her parenting ways after an intense scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians had her arguing with mom Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble, 38, about the way she should discipline her kids, in particular her daughter Penelope, 7. In the Sept. 22 episode of the E! series, Corey could be seen saying he doesn’t think it’s a bad idea to give Penelope a “spanking” if she ever scratched him. Kourtney and Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, 36, were quick to clap back and disagree on his opinions and she further reiterated her stance on Twitter in a series of tweets right after the episode aired.

“And in my opinion beating children is not the way to ‘get your kids in check’. When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them,” one tweet read, in response to a fan who told her she needed to “get her kids in check now”. She went on to defend her opinion when another fan pointed out that they don’t think it makes sense to allow a child to scratch someone without consequences. “They’re children and she was clearly hurting inside so hurting her physically is not going to make anything better. How do we not know better by now?!” Kourtney’s response read.

She didn’t stop there either. When another fan said “kids don’t usually listen to words they listen to actions” she again stated she doesn’t think “physical harm” is the answer. “So you think physical harm is the only action? That’s sad. Of course there are many consequences which we dealt with, I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm,” her tweet read.

In Kourtney’s final tweets about the discipline debate, she admitted she was “shocked” by some people’s responses and can never see how physically harming a child is OK.

The argument between Corey, Kourtney and Scott all started due to Penelope scratching her nanny’s face, which according to Kourtney, caused the nanny to quit. On the KUWTK episode the mother-of-three admitted that her daughter can be “out of control” sometimes. “I think she blacks out and does these wild things,” Kourtney said while discussing the issue with Corey and Kris before Corey interrupted her with his opinion, which caused the whole debate.