Happy 22nd Birthday, Jordyn Woods: Her Sexiest Looks Of All-Time

It’s Jordyn Woods’ birthday! Celebrate the reality star turning 22 by taking a look back at some of her hottest outfits ever!

Jordyn Woods has finished another year of life, and what a year it’s been. If you didn’t know her this time last year, you likely do by now after her public fallout with best friend Kylie Jenner. But while her friendship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 22, is in the past, Jordyn has a bright future ahead on her own as she enters her 22nd year of life. In honor of her birthday, we’ve rounded up some of Jordy’s best looks ever because the model has also proven in recent months to be quite the trendsetter.

Back in June, Jordyn teamed up with boohoo to co-design a glam 60-piece collection, filled with inclusive, ready-to-wear pieces like jumpsuits, matching sets, high-slit dresses and bold blazers. We caught up with the model at the time in New York City to discuss the collaboration.

“We have a lot of variety and options!” Jordyn explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. She’s not wrong – the boohoo line is filled with tons of bold colors like light and hot pinks, silky purples, bright whites and neon citrus. The collection is also pretty accessible, ranging from sizes 2 to 26 and retailing for $15 to $60.

Clearly Jordyn knows a thing or two about rocking a killer look, but she didn’t get to this point without a bit of expert advice. “The best fashion advice I’ve gotten was actually about organizing,” she told HL. “They said if you wouldn’t buy it again, get rid of it!” Smart! Head up to the gallery above to see some of Jordyn’s best looks ever!