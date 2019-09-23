‘Bachelor In Paradise’s Joe Amabile Admits He Could Propose To Kendall Long ‘Any Day’ Now

It may not be long before we have another ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ engagement to celebrate — because Joe Amabile told us EXCLUSIVELY that his proposal to Kendall Long is imminent!

It’s been just over a year since Kendall Long and Joe Amabile got together on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, and an engagement could be coming pretty soon! “It could come any day,” Joe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Smile Train Wold Smile World Smile Day Pool Party on Sept. 15. Kendall added that the pair, “talk about” getting engaged “quite often” and are “not afraid of it,” and admitted that Joe has promised her that the proposal is going to be a surprise. “Of course it’s going to be a surprise!” he dished. “I mean, it has to be.”

For now, the lovebirds are adapting to their new lifestyle, as they recently moved in together in West Hollywood. “Dating in the real world is so much different than dating on television,” Joe explained. “We clicked on TV, but once we started really dating out here, it just always worked. It was always very natural. And I enjoy every day!” Joe and Kendall got together in a bit of an unconventional way on BIP — they broke up before filming ended, but she eventually realized that she wanted him back and rushed to his home to win him over. By the season five reunion show, they were officially together.

Now, there are various couples from season six of Bachelor in Paradise who are hoping to make it in the real world, too, and Kendall offered some invaluable advice for them. “Don’t listen to the outside noise and everyone else’s outside opinion,” Kendall urged. “Just look within each other. You have to have trust — most important thing. I think we established trust really early on in our relationship and that’s what really helped us do that, because everything is so open. So yeah, just trust each other.”

Kendall and Joe were at the Smile Train event to promote his collaboration with the organization. Joe created Frown Clothing with Alan Bersten, which donates a portion of proceeds to Smile Train. “We really want to promote happiness and smiling,” he explained. “Being in the world of social media…it can get very negative. I think [Smile Train] is a great charity. It’s a sustainable charity, which I love. Cleft is such a serious condition — it hurts speaking, breathing, hearing, eating. It could cost as cheap as $250 to fix it, which I feel like is such a low number to actually change a child’s life.”