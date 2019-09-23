Gwen Stefani Confessed She Had No Clue Who Blake Shelton Was Before Meeting On ‘The Voice’

It’s a good thing Gwen Stefani agreed to join ‘The Voice’ and found her true love Blake Shelton. Because before the show he had no idea that he even existed.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are going on four years of dating bliss, but without The Voice they never would have ended up together. Gwen says that before the joining show in 2014, she had no idea who he was. The 49-year-old is back as a judge on the NBC talent competition after a few seasons away and admitted on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Sept. 23 that before it she knew very little about country music and that she had no idea Blake was even “a human being on this planet.”

Andy asked Gwen, “Do you enjoy it that he’s from another genre of music” and noted that they came from “two different lanes.” The blonde beauty responded, “It’s crazy because now it’s normal and we’re together and I’ve learned about country and I’ve accepted he’s a true hillbilly and all those things. I can’t, like, imagine like before, I didn’t know he existed, like before the show.”

“I didn’t even know that he was a human being on this planet and I didn’t know much about country, though my parents listened to bluegrass growing up, but it’s not country. I learned that,” she continued. “I listened to Emmylou Harris, blah blah blah, but it’s not the same as what…he is literally a country jukebox. He knows every single song forever, he’s incredible like that. I just love that we’re so from different genres.”

While Gwen and Blake were coworkers in 2015, they mutually bonded after Blake, 43, and Miranda Lambert, 35, divorced in July of that year and a three weeks later Gwen did the same with Gavin Rossdale, 53,. The mutual pain of going through the experience cause the two to bond and that friendship led to an unlikely romance between the queen of cool No Doubt singer and the country superstar. Now California city girl Gwen is perfectly at home at his Oklahoma ranch, riding four wheelers, drinking beer around a pit fire and being a country gal. She gushed to Andy that,”Blake is literally a unicorn. Everywhere he goes people are attracted to him. He’s such an incredible talent.”