Emmys 2019: Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More Hot Couples On Red Carpet

This year’s Emmy Awards were date night for tons of hot Hollywood couples, including Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and MANY more!

These couples absolutely slayed while posing for photos together on the Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 22, 2019! Michael Douglas was nominated at the show, and he had major support from his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, at the show. While doing red carpet interviews, he gushed about how Catherine still gives him “butterflies” after so many years together, and we can totally understand why! She looked absolutely stunning at the show, and they were the picture perfect pair as they posed for photos.

As always, Sterling K. Brown and his stunning wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, looked so in love as they took pictures together, as well. Sterling was the man of the evening thanks to his role on This Is Us, but Ryan definitely stole the show while they made their way down the carpet. As always, Sterling made sure Ryan was involved in his red carpet interviews, and she looked at him with the utmost admiration as they spoke to reporters before heading inside.

Sterling’s This Is Us co-star, Justin Hartley, also brought his wife, Chrishell, to the red carpet, and they were all smiles as they posed for photos. Justin rocked a blue suit, while Chrishell stunned in her floral dress, and it definitely looked like an amazing night for them!

