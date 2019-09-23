‘Dancing With the Stars’ is heading into week 2 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 23 show opening. Ray Lewis gives a rallying speech to the ‘DWTS’ cast and Kate Flannery is forced to tell him they’re actually not a team.

“Listen here. Before we go out there tonight, I know we’re all tired. I know we’re all hurting. We’re stressed out but this is about effort, pushing ourselves to do something that we think we really couldn’t do,” Ray Lewis tells the rest of the Dancing With the Stars cast in our EXCLUSIVE first look at the Sept. 23 cold open. “Seriously! At the end of the day, we’re a team. We win as a team. We lose as a team.” The cast looks a little confused by what Ray’s telling them.

That’s when fellow celebrity contestant Kate Flannery decides to chime in. “Wait, this is a competition. We’re not a team,” she tells him. When it dawns on Ray that he’s competing against them all, he says, “Then it’s on because I ain’t going home so good luck to the rest of you.”

All 12 DWTS pairs will compete the second week, but the episode will end with the first elimination of the 2019 season. The big format change in voting will also be revealed. The first performances featured Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek at the top of the leaderboard. James and his partner, Emma Slater, earned a 21 out of 30 for their tango. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and partner Alan Bersten trailed close behind with a score of 20 out of 30 for their fun cha-cha.

Some of the songs featured in the season’s second episode will include Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” Aretha Franklin’s “Think,” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” and more. Dancing With the Stars season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.