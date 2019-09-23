Exclusive Video
Hollywood Life

‘DWTS’ Preview: Ray Lewis Gives An Epic Pep Talk To The Season 28 ‘Team’ — Watch

DANCING WITH THE STARS - With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, "Dancing with the Stars" is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Justin Stephens) HANNAH BROWN, LAMAR ODOM, SEAN SPICER, MARY WILSON, ALLY BROOKE, RAY LEWIS, KARAMO, KATE FLANNERY, JAMES VAN DER BEEK, LAUREN ALAINA, KEL MITCHELL, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2019 Season Premiere" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back and better than ever with a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities who are ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) JAMES VAN DER BEEK, EMMA SLATER
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2019 Season Premiere" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back and better than ever with a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities who are ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) ALAN BERSTEN, HANNAH BROWN
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "2019 Season Premiere" - "Dancing with the Stars" is back and better than ever with a new, well-known and energetic cast of 12 celebrities who are ready to move out of their comfort zones and hit the ballroom floor. The competition begins with a two-hour season premiere, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TOM BERGERON, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, SAILOR BRINKLEY-COOK, VAL CHMERKOVSKIY View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Senior Entertainment Editor

‘Dancing With the Stars’ is heading into week 2 and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Sept. 23 show opening. Ray Lewis gives a rallying speech to the ‘DWTS’ cast and Kate Flannery is forced to tell him they’re actually not a team.

“Listen here. Before we go out there tonight, I know we’re all tired. I know we’re all hurting. We’re stressed out but this is about effort, pushing ourselves to do something that we think we really couldn’t do,” Ray Lewis tells the rest of the Dancing With the Stars cast in our EXCLUSIVE first look at the Sept. 23 cold open. “Seriously! At the end of the day, we’re a team. We win as a team. We lose as a team.” The cast looks a little confused by what Ray’s telling them.

That’s when fellow celebrity contestant Kate Flannery decides to chime in. “Wait, this is a competition. We’re not a team,” she tells him. When it dawns on Ray that he’s competing against them all, he says, “Then it’s on because I ain’t going home so good luck to the rest of you.”

All 12 DWTS pairs will compete the second week, but the episode will end with the first elimination of the 2019 season. The big format change in voting will also be revealed. The first performances featured Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek at the top of the leaderboard. James and his partner, Emma Slater, earned a 21 out of 30 for their tango. The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and partner Alan Bersten trailed close behind with a score of 20 out of 30 for their fun cha-cha.

Some of the songs featured in the season’s second episode will include Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” Demi Lovato’s “Confident,” Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon,” The Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris,” Aretha Franklin’s “Think,” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” and more. Dancing With the Stars season 28 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.