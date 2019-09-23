Demi Moore Reveals She Was Raped At 15 By Man Who Paid Her Mom $500 To Keep Quiet

Forty years ago, Demi Moore was raped by an older man, and she writes in her memoir that her addict mother allegedly let it happen. She describes the harrowing incident in a new interview.

Demi Moore recalled a deeply traumatic incident from her childhood in a new interview about her upcoming memoir, Inside Out. The actress, 56, told Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America that she was raped by a stranger when she was 15 years old, and that her mother knew all about it. In fact, she claims that her mom allowed the man into their own — and took money from him afterward. Demi came home one day, she said, to find a strange man in the house, who entered with a key that her mom, Virginia King, had given him. He raped her, and cruelly asked afterward, “How does it feel to be whored out for $500?” Demi said in the interview that she doesn’t quite believe what her rapist said, though she writes her memoir that it was a “devastating betrayal.”

“I think… in my deep heart, no,” she said in her interview after being asked if she thinks her mom pimped her out. “I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction. But she still gave him the access, and put me in harm’s way.” Shortly after the incident, Demi dropped out of high school and left home, penniless, to make it on her own. Despite having no training, she was determined to become an actress, and achieved that dream. At the time, she was also struggling with addiction, just as her mother before her. Demi writes her memoir that her mom used to take her to bars when she was a teen so that they could get attention from men.

Though Demi achieved sobriety in her 20s, she would relapse in her 40s, after her 2013 divorce from Ashton Kutcher. She’s since gotten sober again and is dedicated to her health. Demi also revealed in Inside Out that she experienced a horrifying miscarriage when she was six months pregnant with her and Ashton’s baby. She revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about the book that she blamed herself for what happened.