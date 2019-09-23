Christina & Tarek El Moussa Reunite To Celebrate Daughter’s 9th Bday — Sweet Family Photo

Three years following their split, Tarek El Moussa and ex-wife Christina El Moussa continue to make co-parenting work for their two children, with both attending their daughter’s, Taylor, ninth birthday.

Tarek El Moussa, 38, and ex-wife Christina El Moussa, 36, were all smiles at their daughter’s, Taylor, ninth birthday party in Newport Beach, California on Sept. 22. Tarek took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pair co-parenting and supporting their daughter on her special day. At a pool party for their daughter, the Flip or Flop hosts stood next to each other and were glowing. Tarek, sporting a baseball hat while smiling at the camera, held the couple’s son, Brayden. Christina wore a pair of thick-framed sunglasses and stood behind their daughter. The proud parents were absolutely beaming. “Boy does time fly,” Tarek captioned the photo. “I can’t believe Tay is 9 years old!! I remember when we filmed the home video and Tay was in Christina’s belly!”

Tarek continued to gush over his daughter, writing, “I’ll tell you what…there is NO WAY I would have survived the last few years if it wasn’t for my little girl…Before I was a parent I never realized how much I could love a child.” Before wrapping up his birthday wish to his daughter, Tarek wrote, “I’m seriously the luckiest dad alive!!” While both Tarek and Christina are currently in new relationships, co-parenting has been a top priority for them. On Aug. 17, Tarek shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, “Co-parenting is going great, you know, we both focus on the kids and every decision we make is based on what’s best for the kids and we want them to be happy, and healthy, and just live it out. Until, you know, as much as possible.”

Christina and Tarek officially announced their separation on Dec. 12, 2016, though they had been separated since May of that same year. While the couple’s personal relationship did dissolve, they still work together on HGTV’s Flip or Flop. Their relationship has been incredibly amicable and supportive, even after Christina married Ant Anstead on Dec. 22, 2018. The couple recently welcomed their first son on Sept. 6, and Tarek offered his well wishes and support to Christina and her husband. Tarek, meanwhile, has been dating Heather Rae Young. The Flip or Flop host shared on Sept. 6, “I am very happy with our relationship and very confident and hopeful about our future. We are really having a good time!”

Tarek and Heather even discussed marriage back on Aug. 16. “We’ve talked about all that stuff, but it’s still really new, so we’ll see where things go,” Tarek shared with EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Of course, the couple are still just going steady while Tarek prioritizes his children with Christina and their fun show on HGTV.