Sophie Turner Is Regal In Belted Blush Gown At The Emmy Awards: Pics

Winterfell will take the Emmys red carpet for one last time, and Sophie Turner is on a fashion farewell tour! She is absolutely rocking her look tonight!

All hail the Queen of the North! Sophie Turner absolutely slayed on the Emmys red carpet tonight — and we’re not talking about dragons. It’s no doubt the actress would be rocking one of her best looks of all-time, as she scored her first-ever Emmy Award nomination this year for her role as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game Of Thrones. Sophie stunned in a light pink gown that featured a belted detail at the waist. Her blonde locks were brushed back in a sleek half up-half down style, and her eye make-up matched the blush pink gown perfectly.

Sophie’s typical arm candy, her new hubby Joe Jonas, wasn’t able to make it this evening due to a Jonas Brothers tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri, but that didn’t stop the JoBros and the J-Sisters from wishing Sophie luck ahead of the big night! “Good luck to our girl tonight, [Sophie Turner] our #Emmys nominee!” Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared in her Instagram stories alongside photos of Sophie as Sansa, and a full list of nominees in her category. Sophie is being recognized in the Supporting Actress In A Drama category at tonight’s Emmys, going up against three of her costars: b (Cersei Lannister), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). Also in the category are Fiona Shaw from Killing Eve and Julia Garner from Ozark.

When nominations were revealed in July, Sophie reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, “I’m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen. This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years.” She continued to praise her GOT co-stars, who scored a record 32 noms, writing, “Also YES QUEEN to these queens; @gwendolineuniverse @iamlenaheadey @maisie_williams.”

Her husband also reacted to the nomination news with a sweet post of his own! “Emmy nominated @sophiet I’m so incredibly proud of you,” Joe wrote on a photo of the two enjoying their luxurious honeymoon. So sweet!