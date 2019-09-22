Mike Johnson Giggles, Calls Demi Lovato ‘Amazing’ & Reveals He Texts Her ‘Before He Goes To Bed’

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Mike Johnson gushed about his rumored new love Demi Lovato when he revealed details about their status after going on their first date, in a new interview with ‘Access Hollywood’.

Things seem to be heating up between Demi Lovato, 27, and her new reported love interest, Mike Johnson! The 31-year-old Bachelor in Paradise star got a little tongue-tied when opening about about the gorgeous singer and their headline-making first date in a new interview with Access Hollywood, which was published on Sept. 22, but he was able to muster up a few details and even called her “amazing”.

“Yes, we’ve gone on a date,” the hunk admitted when asked about the Sept. 13 dinner outing he had with the brunette beauty in Beverly Hills. “We had dinner and a movie. We saw It. It [Chapter] Two is very like intense like it’s in your face, I love it.” When asked if Demi cuddled up to him during the movie, Mike got timid in his answer and replied, “maybe so, maybe not” with a big laugh. He also admitted “he would love to” go on a second date with her “if she will allow him” and even though he’s “a single man”, his attention is “100 percent on Demi.”

The smitten reality star didn’t stop there either. “She’s the one I text before I go to bed,” he hesitantly said before joking that he just gave major “scoop!” He also said that even though they text, he won’t be texting her at 2 AM because he respectfully doesn’t “want to wake her up”. “I’m super blessed,” he continued. “I’m so appreciative and grateful to be here and just, what is life right now? You know if you give good energy you get good energy. That’s what it’s all about.”

Mike’s sweet sentiments about Demi come after the two were spotted on that first date at LaScala restaurant in Beverly Hills and although they’re meet up may have been a surprise to many, Mike seemed to foreshadow the future during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in July. After learning that Demi gushed about him on social media after watching his show, he was quick to say that he would definitely go on a date with her if given the opportunity.