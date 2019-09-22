Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Trolled After Audience Laughs At Them During Emmys: Tweets

Yikes! The audience at the Emmys started to laugh at the KarJenner sisters as they presented at the show & now Twitter is going wild!

Oh no! Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner took the Emmys stage looking as stunning as ever to present the award for Outstanding Competition Series to RuPaul’s Drag Race, and their introduction was interrupted with laughter in the audience. “Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves…” Kim said to the crowd after walking out to Sister Sledge’s hit song “We Are Family.” It was then abrupt laughter came from the Emmys audience, before Kendall had the chance to deliver her line, which was, “… Telling their stories unfiltered and unscripted.”

Kendall appeared to have heard the laughter, as she looked down at her sister with wide eyes. The sisters certainly were confused by the response, but handled it well as they continued to present the award to the fabulous RuPaul! However, Twitter, of course, is having a field day with the moment, calling it “savage.” “Did the #Emmys audience really burst out laughing when Kim and Kendall said they were real and unscripted,” one user questioned. “Whoever wrote the Kardashian‘s presenter script deserves an Emmy next year,” another quipped.

Variety reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister was in the audience when the incident occurred, tweeting, “Eeeek. There was a very loud laugh from the audience when Kim Kardashian was presenting. Laughing at her; not with her. It was uncomfortable (and, in my opinion, uncalled for) in the room.” Other users were equally as upset with the response from the audience, with one Twitter user writing, “Seriously tho, is the #Emmys audience laughing at Kim Kardashian? She’s been part of a 12 year, 17 season show & she’s amassed almost a billion (with a B) $ dollar fortune & they’re laughing?? ”

Seriously tho, is the #Emmys audience laughing at Kim Kardashian? She’s been part of a 12 year, 17 season show & she’s amassed almost a billion (with a B) $ dollar fortune & they’re laughing?? Kendall looks upset by the laughter. pic.twitter.com/twTHkn4Gv4 — Gregory Littley (@LittleyLittley2) September 23, 2019

Kim Kardashian: "Our family knows first-hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves." Kendall Jenner: "Telling our stories, unfiltered and unscripted." The audience: 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Me: This has to be the joke of the century. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tuSa81NjJg — 🔱🔱CRISTAL (@diamondsareice) September 23, 2019

Yikes! The sisters have yet to respond to the shade, but they’re definitely two of the best dressed there — so at least they have that going for them!