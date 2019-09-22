Halsey Stuns In Strapless Pink Dress Before Emmys In Memoriam Performance

Before hitting the stage to perform during the in-memoriam segment at the Emmys, Halsey rocked the red carpet in one of her most stunning looks ever!

Halsey made her first ever appearance at the Emmy Awards during the 2019 show on Sept. 22, and she certainly made an impression when she hit the red carpet! The singer, who is performing during the in-memoriam segment during the show, looked absolutely incredible in her red carpet look. She wore a strapless pink gown and looked like a stunning princess!

Halsey completed her look with her hair colored dark and piled up into a curly updo atop her head. She also carried a black clutch as she posed for gorgeous photos. Her beauty look was also stunning, as she wore a pop of pink-hued lipstick and gorgeous eye makeup. This year’s Emmy Awards are quite the star-studded affair, and Halsey definitely adds to that.

The 24-year-old’s in-memoriam song will be the only performance during the show, so there’s a lot riding on it, and we know she’ll NAIL it! With her breathtaking vocals, Halsey was the perfect choice to take on this big moment in the show. Meanwhile, Halsey has some exciting stuff to look forward to when it comes to her music — she’s set to release her next album, Manic, in January 2020!

Earlier this month, Halsey dropped the second song from the record, “Graveyard,” and fans are already loving it. The album’s first single, “Without Me,” came out in October 2018. If these tracks are an indication of what’s to come, this new album is going to be EVERYTHING, and we can’t wait!