Farrah Abraham Stuns In Beaded Dress With Sexy Cutout At Emmys

Look who it is! Farrah Abraham made an appearance at the 2019 Emmy Awards, and she looked gorgeous in a cutout dress on the red carpet.

Farrah Abraham showed up to the 2019 Emmys and made a show-stopping appearance on the red carpet. The former Teen Mom OG star rocked a gorgeous gown that hugged her slender figure to perfection. The dress featured a halter neckline, as well as a thigh-high leg slit. While the dress was definitely award show appropriate, Farrah also showed off her sexy side thanks to a center cutout, which put her under-boob on display. Gorgeous!

To complete the look, the reality star pulled her hair back into a tight ponytail, leaving her bangs down in loose ringlets on her forehead. She also wore silver, open-toed shoes, which went perfectly with the studded design that embroidered the gown. For her beauty look, Farrah rocked a rosy lip color and dark eye makeup, and she looked totally glam as she posed for photos while walking inside.

It’s been more than two years since Farrah was fired from Teen Mom OG, but she certainly hasn’t faded from the spotlight since leaving the series! In August, the single mom attended the Venice Film Festival, which allowed her to make another chic red carpet appearance.

It was recently reported that Farrah is in talks to return to the hit MTV show, but she said she would only do so if her replacement, Cheyenne Floyd, was not part of the series. “I don’t share my seasons with newbies,” she said earlier this month. We’ll have to wait and see if her wish comes true, but for now, it looks like Farrah has a lot to enjoy…even while not on the show!