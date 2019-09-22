24 Sexiest Emmy Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Ariel Winter & More

The Emmys red carpet has been the place for some seriously sexy fashion. From Ariel Winter’s sexy sheer dress to Scarlett Johansson’s stunning white gown, so many stars have slayed at the Emmys year after year.

The Emmy Awards are always a place for celebrities to bring their fashion A-game. The Emmys are the first big awards show of the season and the stars want to make a statement. Over the years, celebrities have dazzled on the red carpet in drop-dead gorgeous dresses. At the 2018 ceremony, Scarlett Johansson, 34, wowed in a plunging off-the-shoulder gown. The white dress also featured a sexy thigh-high slit. Scarlett looked stunning alongside her fiance, SNL star Colin Jost, 37, who co-hosted the ceremony. That same year, This Is Us star Mandy Moore, 35, sizzled in a plunging bronze gown. While she wasn’t a nominee, she was still a winner on the carpet.

America’s Got Talent judge Julianne Hough, 31, has rocked some very sexy looks at the Emmys. Julianne dazzled in a sheer baby blue gown at the 2013 ceremony. The Jenny Packham dress included gorgeous beading as well. Julianne turned up the heat in 2015 with her sheer black gown with cutouts. The look gave off major Black Swan vibes.

Heidi Klum, 46, always turns heads, no matter what red carpet she’s on. She’s slayed in a number of looks that include a plunging red dress in 2017 and a sexy silk gown in 2018. Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, 47, is one of the queens of Emmys fashion, with past looks including a strapless white gown and a hot one-shouldered number.

The 2016 Emmys featured several sexy gowns that took our breath away. Modern Family star Ariel Winter, 21, stole the show in a stunning sheer dress that sparkled and shined on the red carpet. The look was very reminiscent of a dress Kylie Jenner, 22, wore the week before the show. These two have incredible style, that’s for sure! Emilia Clarke, 32, channeled her inner Khaleesi in a super hot gown by Atelier Versace. The sparkling, strapless pink dress fit the Game of Thrones star like a glove. Emilia’s gown featured a sweetheart neckline that made her look even sexier.