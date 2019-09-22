Emmys Red Carpet 2019: Olivia Culpo, Sterling K. Brown & More Amazing Stars

The Emmys are officially kicking off awards season. From Olivia Culpo to Sterling K. Brown, all of the biggest stars in TV stepped out onto the 2019 carpet in fierce and memorable looks.

Among the first to arrive on the Emmys purple carpet was power couple Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. Sterling is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series alongside co-star Milo Ventimiglia. Ryan looked stunning in a gorgeous blue gown, while Sterling looked dapper in a suit and his signature shades. Kristin Cavallari showed up early and wowed on the bright yellow dress at the Emmys. Olivia Culpo sizzled in a stunning ruffled gown on the purple carpet.

The 2019 Emmys will feature some familiar nominees and some new ones. First-time nominees include Sophie Turner, Mandy Moore, Amy Adams, Billy Porter, Michelle Williams, Gwendoline Christie, Joey King, Jodie Comer, and more. Game of Thrones leads with 32 nominations total. The final season is going out with a bang. The cast is set to reunite to present an award during the show. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also has a staggering 20 nominations.

Last year, our favorite celebrities wowed in some truly amazing looks. Mandy Moore looked stunning in a copper-accented gown by Rodarte, while Scarlett Johansson dazzled in a white sequin Balmain gown with a plunging neckline. Sandra Oh was red-hot in a plunging metallic red Ralph & Russo Couture gown and Rachel Brosnahan looked magnificent in a draped off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown. Heidi Klum was the ultimate fashion queen in a pearl-pink silk gown by Zac Posen.

Following the Oscars, the Emmys have decided not to have a host (or hosts) this year. This is the first time the Emmys have gone host-less since 2003.