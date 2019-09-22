Emmy Winners 2019 — Full List: Phoebe Waller-Bridge & More

The biggest TV shows, stars and more are honored at the Emmy Awards, and these were the best of the best in 2019!

The 2019 Emmy Awards went down on Sept. 22, 2019, and some of the most buzzed-about TV shows and stars were given awards at the annual ceremony. This year, Game of Thrones led the nominations with 14 in total, followed by When They See Us, with 11 nods, and Barry, with nine. Tons of celebrities attended the high-profile event to present the winners with their trophies, and all in all, it was a star studded affair.

With GOT wrapping up its last season earlier this year, it was certainly expected that the show would sweep the show, but there are ALWAYS bound to be some surprises, as well. We’ll be updating the winners list all show long, so keep checking back and refreshing the page to find out if your favorite shows were honored! The winners are listed in BOLD below.

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

Nailed It

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away with Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away with Murder

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. They aired on FOX.