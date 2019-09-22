Emmy Winners 2019 — Full List: Phoebe Waller-Bridge & More
The biggest TV shows, stars and more are honored at the Emmy Awards, and these were the best of the best in 2019!
The 2019 Emmy Awards went down on Sept. 22, 2019, and some of the most buzzed-about TV shows and stars were given awards at the annual ceremony. This year, Game of Thrones led the nominations with 14 in total, followed by When They See Us, with 11 nods, and Barry, with nine. Tons of celebrities attended the high-profile event to present the winners with their trophies, and all in all, it was a star studded affair.
With GOT wrapping up its last season earlier this year, it was certainly expected that the show would sweep the show, but there are ALWAYS bound to be some surprises, as well. We’ll be updating the winners list all show long, so keep checking back and refreshing the page to find out if your favorite shows were honored! The winners are listed in BOLD below.
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape At Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
Nailed It
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
James Corden, The World’s Best
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Glynn Turman, How To Get Away with Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away with Murder
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. They aired on FOX.