Dream Kardashian, 2, Sweetly Holds Mom Blac Chyna’s Hand At Brother King’s Soccer Game

Dream Kardashian looked all grown up as she got cozy with her mama Blac Chyna while posing for a cute photo with her brother King Cairo during his soccer game on Sept. 21.

Blac Chyna, 31, proudly took to Instagram on Sept. 21 to show off her two adorable kids, Dream Kardashian, 2, and King Cairo, 6, in a photo that was truly memorable! In the pic, the model can be seen sporting the biggest smile while posing outside with her beloved tots at King’s soccer game. Little Dream, who wore a white shirt with a heart pattern and pants, is holding her mama’s hand and resting her head on it in the snapshot as King, who Blac shares with ex Tyga, 29, hugs Blac from the other side while showing off his yellow soccer uniform. Blac also looked stylish in a tan button-down crop top and a matching skirt for the outing and hinted that King’s team won in her caption for the post. “King 3-0 ⚽️,” it read.

Just a few weeks before their latest outing, Blac shared some videos of an ultimate pajama party she had with both Dream and King on Sept. 8. In the clips, the family can be seen cooking fried chicken along with Blac’s mother, Tokyo Toni, and building a fort together. At one point, Blac helped little Dream do a backflip as King did his own flip on the couch in the background. “Mornings with the babies are the best,” Blac captioned one of the videos.

Before that fun morning, Blac showed off a glowing pic of Dream, who she shares with ex Rob Kardashian, 32, on Instagram on Aug. 29 and called her a “princess”. In the photo, the curly-haired beauty can be seen posing and smiling while wearing a yellow dress with a photo of Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on it and she definitely gave off those major princess vibes!

We always love seeing photos of Blac and her kids whenever she chooses to share them. We can’t wait to see what other moments she posts about on social media soon!