Serena Williams & Daughter Alexis Olympia, 2, Are ‘Twinning’ In Tutus & Sneakers

Serena Williams shared a pic of herself posing with her daughter Alexis Olympia on Sept. 21 as they both wore matching black outfits that were reminiscent of the signature fashion Serena wears on the tennis court.

Serena Williams, 37, proved she has one of the cutest daughters in the world when she took to Instagram on Sept. 21 to share an incredibly cute photo. In the memorable pic, the tennis champion can be seen posing outside with two-year-old Alexis Olympia, who is wearing an outfit that’s identical to hers. The fashion choice consists of a black T-shirt and black tutu style skirt with a rainbow waist band and white patterns on it. They also showed off matching black and pink sneakers and had their hair up in high buns. The cool look was definitely similar to the one Serena wears on the tennis court during her games and it looked so natural on the adorable tot. Are we seeing a little foreshadowing of a future tennis star? It’s possible!

“We love twinning so much, I slipped into the star tutu skirt from @rocketsofawesome to match hers! What can I say I’m a kid at heart,” Serena captioned the photo, promoting the the kids’ clothing brand.

Serena is known for playing the role of twins with little Alexis whenever she can. Before her latest pic, the proud mom shared a snapshot of them flaunting funny pink one-piece bathing suits with different phrases on them on Sept. 17. Serena’s read, “The Shady One” while her mini-me’s read, “Wild Child” and it was truly epic photo.

In addition to twinning photos, Serena often shares sweet sentiments on her social media account and that’s exactly what she did for Alexis’ second birthday on Sept. 1. The athlete posted a photo that showed her embracing her new bundle of joy seconds after she was born in the hospital. Serena’s hubby and Alexis’ dad, Alexis Ohanian, 36, can also be seen in the close-up. “The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” she captioned the post.

It’s clear to see that Serena and Alexis are one of the coolest mother-daughter duos out there! We can’t wait to see more pics similar to the latest ones Serena posted in the future.