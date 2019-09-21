Selena Gomez was the picture of bliss while out in L.A. were her friends. She was smiling and holding her pup Winnie while drinking a healthy green smoothie.

Selena Gomez has spent the better part of 2019 just taking it easy and being around her close circle of friends. It’s been the best self-care in the world to her, after a past that included health scares, as well as an admitted battle with anxiety and depression. Now she’s just out there living her best life with the people who truly care about her, and she was surrounded by them on a matcha run on Sept. 20. Not only that, she brought along her adorable white pup Winnie to have even more love around as she grabbed a matcha smoothie from West Hollywood’s Cha Cha Matcha.

Selena, 27, looked adorable in a black short-sleeved sweater and blue jeans. She rocked cute brown open toe slide on sandals on her feet and carried a small black purse around her elbow. She finished off her accessorizing with large black and white polka-dotted earrings and red-framed dark sunglasses.

There was a good reason Selena looked so happy as the day before she finally got the set visit to her favorite TV show — Shark Tank! Selena’s friends surprised her with the birthday present on July 22, but the show wasn’t taping so the visit was scheduled for September. Sel posted pics of her visit to her Instagram on Sept. 20 and captioned it: “My dream come true. My friends surprised me on my birthday with a taping of shark tank and it finally happened!! Thank you so much for all being so kind, funny and genuine 🦈.” along with photos next to the Sharks.

An on-set source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “It seemed like she was having a blast and hung out with the Sharks all afternoon,” and that she stayed for seven hours on set, watching the action. They even set up a VIP section for Selena and her friends to watch near the set so she could be close to everything that was going on.