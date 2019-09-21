Rihanna Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Savage X Fenty Show & More

Rihanna killed it this week and she documented all of her amazing activities on social media, earning her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Rihanna cannot do any wrong, but this week she seriously did everything right. Since it’s fashion month, the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker has been working hard to promote both her lingerie line Savage X Fenty and her new luxury line Fenty. Clearly there have been many opportunities to slay on the ‘gram, and she took every single one. We had to stan… and name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Rihanna kicked off the week by rocking a killer look from her luxury fashion brand. She stunned in a sheer turquoise top and “wasabi leather” skirt. Under her see-through top, you could see her full-coverage bra, because again, sis has got an entire lingerie brand to promote as well. She posted about her killer ‘fit, captioning the post, “NYC all about @fenty wasabi leather this fall!!!” RiRi’s next five posts were also of her showing off amazing looks from Fenty, clearly meant to drum up buzz about her already highly-anticipated collection.

Later this week, the Amazon Prime Video special on the Savage X Fenty fashion show that was filmed earlier this month in New York premiered, giving Rihanna plenty of chances to tease the feature on Instagram. She dropped a trailer and some behind-the-scenes pics throughout the week. Once it officially became available to stream, Rihanna announced the drop with a sexy photo of herself rocking a sheer jumpsuit over a black bra, along with a velvet wrap skirt. “It’s SHOWTIME!!! Let’s go!!! #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW on @amazonprimevideo is going LIVE right now!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Things continued to heat up, as Rihanna shared a gorgeous shot of herself wearing lacy black lingerie from her latest collection, which is now available for purchase. She told her fans to “be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com.” Head up to the gallery above to see even more amazing photos of Rihanna before hopping on over to the Savage X Fenty website to cop some (or all) of the new pieces.