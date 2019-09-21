Rihanna: How She Feels About Chris Brown’s Flirting Amid Her Romance With Hassan Jameel

Rihanna is in a serious relationship with Hassan Jamal, but a source reveals how she feels about ex Chris Brown’s flirty comment EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife!

Chris Brown, 30, made it pretty public he’s still into ex-girlfriend Rihanna, 31, after leaving a flirty comment on her latest lingerie post! “Rihanna always appreciates compliments but that’s as far as it will ever go for Chris or any other guy leaving her IG comments,” a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I wanna be the lamp” Chris shamelessly posted on the spicy photo, which shows Rihanna wearing nothing but black lace panties and a bra — both from her Savage x Fenty line — as she poses on a dimly lit bed. Chris reportedly still has feelings for his gorgeous ex, and we can see why!

Rihanna and Chris haven’t been romantically linked in years, with their tumultuous relationship coming to an end the first time after he aggressively beat her after the 2009 Grammy awards. They controversially re-connected to collaborate on her 2012 song “Birthday Cake,” and appeared to briefly re-kindled their relationship at the time, but both later moved on. Rihanna is now in what looks like her most serious relationship yet with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, 31. “Rihanna is a woman in love and only has eyes for Hassan,” the source continues. “She is still very, very independent though.” For his part, Chris has been dating aspiring model Ammika Brown, and despite all the sexy flat tummy pictures, Ammika was even rumored to be pregnant by Chris earlier this month.

“Rihanna’s often doing her own thing with her fashion or with her music but just because she isn’t joined at the hip with Hassan no one should assume they aren’t committed,” the insider adds. Rihanna has had a busy few months with the launch of her LVMH fashion house Fenty — which she was spotted rocking head-to-toe to a play in New York City — and overseeing her ultra-successful Fenty Beauty brand. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line is also proving to be more popular than ever, as Rihanna fans are counting down the days to the highly anticipated fashion show on Amazon Prime Video.

“Rihanna is an artist and she lives a life that is different than most people but when it comes to her relationship she is very loyal, she is traditional that way,” the source confirms. “She won’t be chatting Chris or communicating with him in any way.”